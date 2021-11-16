UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,199 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Walker & Dunlop worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 88.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 52.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 58.3% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

Shares of WD stock opened at $148.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.11. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $76.18 and a one year high of $149.85.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

