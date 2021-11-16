UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 12,693 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,693 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 105,650 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 8,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

ITCI opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.74. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

