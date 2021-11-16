UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 19,968 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,968 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of 1Life Healthcare worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,440,000 after buying an additional 1,037,900 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,303,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,329,000 after buying an additional 833,370 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,923,000 after purchasing an additional 611,868 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,666,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.36.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONEM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.27.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.