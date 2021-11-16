UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of LGI Homes worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter worth $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter worth $53,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.40. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.54 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

