UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,906 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,096 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,150,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,562,000 after purchasing an additional 860,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,323,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,545,000 after buying an additional 823,032 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 642,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 604,733 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,162,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after buying an additional 212,074 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

NYSE:OR opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,366.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0441 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,701.70%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

