UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Insmed worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INSM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth about $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 675.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth about $228,000.

INSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Insmed stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, Director David R. Brennan bought 10,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,847,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

