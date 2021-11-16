UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Sleep Number worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.4% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 5.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

In other news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.