UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 16,798 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,798 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.33% of American Finance Trust worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Finance Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,079,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,351,000 after acquiring an additional 153,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Finance Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,937,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,226,000 after acquiring an additional 994,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Finance Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,689,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,284,000 after acquiring an additional 131,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Finance Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,949,000 after acquiring an additional 167,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Finance Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,797,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,242,000 after acquiring an additional 176,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

AFIN stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -283.32%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

