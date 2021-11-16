UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 202,613 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,613 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Equitrans Midstream worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,483,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,132,000 after buying an additional 794,906 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,095,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,857,000 after buying an additional 2,918,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

