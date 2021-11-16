UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 202,613 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,613 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Equitrans Midstream worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,483,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,132,000 after purchasing an additional 794,906 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,095,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,857,000 after buying an additional 2,918,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

ETRN opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

