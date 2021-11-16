UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 34,442 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,442 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Energizer worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Energizer by 383.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 125,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Energizer by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 91,559 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 158,825 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Energizer by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after purchasing an additional 484,041 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.14 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.