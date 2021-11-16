UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 34,442 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,442 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Energizer worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Energizer by 383.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 125,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Energizer by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 91,559 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after acquiring an additional 158,825 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Energizer by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,193,000 after acquiring an additional 484,041 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.14 and a 52 week high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

