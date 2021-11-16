UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,900 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of BRP worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,549,000 after purchasing an additional 868,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 449.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,806,000 after purchasing an additional 353,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BRP by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,912,000 after acquiring an additional 158,122 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in BRP by 1,090.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 83,807 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOOO. CIBC raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $90.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.72. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 5.04%.

BRP Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

