UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 97,696 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,823 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 97,696 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.18% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YPF. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1,258.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 190,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 176,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,719 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,166 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,047.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,376,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 1,312,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.86.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

