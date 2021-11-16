UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $3.57 Million Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 408,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLX stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. RLX Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.61 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that RLX Technology Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

