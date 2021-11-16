UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 68,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Chesapeake Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $134,000.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $69.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

CHK has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

