UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 219,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Chindata Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Chindata Group by 167.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CD opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -169.17 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

