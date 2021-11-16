UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,798 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.33% of American Finance Trust worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFIN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 14.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the second quarter worth about $118,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.13. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -283.32%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

