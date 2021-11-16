UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,021 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CNO Financial Group worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 111.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,261,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,173 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,927,000 after acquiring an additional 529,489 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 881.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 410,023 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,477,000 after acquiring an additional 374,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,322.5% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 161,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 149,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

CNO stock opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.36. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

