UBS Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €53.00 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PHIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($42.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.76 ($56.19).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

