UBS Group Lowers Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) to Neutral

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $530.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $490.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $410.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $415.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.65.

NYSE:ANET opened at $528.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $262.08 and a 1 year high of $536.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $400.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.81.

Arista Networks’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $172,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 106 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.41, for a total transaction of $56,541.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 454,207 shares of company stock worth $192,736,081. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

