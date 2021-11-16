UBU Finance (UBU) Hits 1-Day Volume of $33,824.00

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. In the last seven days, UBU Finance has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One UBU Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UBU Finance has a total market cap of $181,084.87 and approximately $33,824.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UBU Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00049491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00221701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

About UBU Finance

UBU Finance (UBU) is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 11,040,251 coins and its circulating supply is 10,241,826 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

Buying and Selling UBU Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UBU Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UBU Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UBU Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UBU Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.