UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.41.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,900. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in UDR by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in UDR by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. UDR has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 284.71, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UDR will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

