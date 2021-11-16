UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Stock Price Up 3.6%

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.70 and last traded at $55.46. Approximately 15,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,184,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.54.

PATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Get UiPath alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.71.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 26,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 638,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,561,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $4,492,800.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,402,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,776,923.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,588 shares of company stock worth $29,070,822 over the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,521,290,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $806,729,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $742,557,000 after buying an additional 8,085,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $739,939,000 after buying an additional 8,069,377 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.