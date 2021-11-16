Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Hits New 12-Month High at $417.65

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $417.65 and last traded at $416.30, with a volume of 32013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $401.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $379.09 and a 200 day moving average of $356.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

