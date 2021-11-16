Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $1.10 on Exchanges

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $312.17 million and $10.41 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001853 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,584.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $593.94 or 0.00996800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.76 or 0.00273164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.32 or 0.00235490 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00052478 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001011 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011887 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00025703 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001883 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,785,230 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

