UMA (UMA) Price Hits $18.74 on Top Exchanges

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, UMA has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $365.35 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can now be purchased for about $18.74 or 0.00031447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00048347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00225113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010481 BTC.

About UMA

UMA (UMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,240,931 coins and its circulating supply is 63,808,279 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

