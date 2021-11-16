UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Sells $45,840.00 in Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UMH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.43. 4,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,139. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.11. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 116.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 78,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UMH. Aegis raised their price target on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

