Unifty (NIF) Price Tops $59.17

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Unifty coin can now be bought for $59.17 or 0.00099010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. Unifty has a market cap of $70.80 million and $1.76 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00067408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00070001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00093421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,970.17 or 1.00351352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,149.28 or 0.06943211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,196,652 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

