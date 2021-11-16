uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III Sells 6,000 Shares

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $190,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $183,900.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,229 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $81,826.59.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $217,920.00.

Shares of QURE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.15. 8,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,376. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.03. uniQure has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 13.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 2.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 87.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 70,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 32,984 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 26.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

