Unisocks Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.08 Million (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. Over the last week, Unisocks has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $35.08 million and $336,106.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can currently be bought for $116,159.70 or 1.92495193 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unisocks alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00048325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.00225087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005798 BTC.

About Unisocks

SOCKS is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unisocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unisocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.