Uniswap (UNI) Reaches Market Cap of $13.60 Billion

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for about $21.67 or 0.00035765 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $13.60 billion and approximately $533.87 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap Coin Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 627,823,667 coins. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

