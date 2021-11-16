United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.60) to $0.10. United Airlines reported earnings per share of ($7.00) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($14.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.94) to ($11.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($8.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UAL has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Hudock Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 33.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in United Airlines by 3.8% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in United Airlines by 16.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 2.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15.

United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

