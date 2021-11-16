United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $445.00 at Citigroup

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s current price.

URI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.30.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $384.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,464. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $207.84 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in United Rentals by 153.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in United Rentals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

