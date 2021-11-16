United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,606 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.37% of United Security Bancshares worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in United Security Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 15.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 40.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United Security Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.82. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $8.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

