United States Steel (NYSE:X) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of United States Steel stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $25.30. 13,396,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,070,656. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.21. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United States Steel will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,339,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,138,000 after buying an additional 554,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after buying an additional 2,791,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 21.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 709,967 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in United States Steel by 271.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at $69,847,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.