UnlimitedIP Price Tops $0.0056 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $8.57 million and approximately $579,580.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00048845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.00224804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010450 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

