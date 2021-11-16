UnMarshal (MARSH) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.32 Million

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 16th. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00001947 BTC on popular exchanges. UnMarshal has a market cap of $8.32 million and $1.36 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UnMarshal alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00067854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00071008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00092986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,051.85 or 0.99651623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.69 or 0.06982354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnMarshal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnMarshal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnMarshal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnMarshal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.