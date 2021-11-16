USD Coin Price Tops $1.00 (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. One USD Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC on exchanges. USD Coin has a total market cap of $34.45 billion and $5.86 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,147.56 or 0.06972020 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00084606 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00078109 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin is a coin. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 34,424,351,584 coins. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

