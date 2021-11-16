USDK Trading Up 0.4% This Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.76 million and approximately $277.74 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDK has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00070216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00093641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,975.89 or 1.00819143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,142.15 or 0.06962923 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.