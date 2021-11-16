Validity (VAL) Market Capitalization Achieves $30.97 Million

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 16th. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for $6.97 or 0.00011488 BTC on exchanges. Validity has a total market cap of $30.97 million and $1.57 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Validity has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $351.17 or 0.00578495 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,443,137 coins and its circulating supply is 4,440,944 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

