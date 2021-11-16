Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Conviction-Buy

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Get Valvoline alerts:

NYSE VVV traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.35. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.52.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 69.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 21.4% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 2,545,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,376,000 after purchasing an additional 79,306 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.