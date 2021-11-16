Vancity Investment Management Ltd Acquires 6,837 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SQM. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $65.46 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.18.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.59%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

