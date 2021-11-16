Vancity Investment Management Ltd Buys 13,666 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.1% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $166.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $113.56 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $492.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

