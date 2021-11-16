Vancity Investment Management Ltd Buys 14,068 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Evoqua Water Technologies comprises about 1.7% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $13,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,975,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,629.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,242,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,514 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,951,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,600 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,550 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,328,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

AQUA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $45.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.