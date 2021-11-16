Vancity Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Xylem comprises approximately 1.6% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Xylem worth $12,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Xylem by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,664,000 after acquiring an additional 231,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,538,000 after acquiring an additional 44,084 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Xylem by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,675,000 after acquiring an additional 160,675 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,773,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,417,000 after purchasing an additional 163,406 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XYL opened at $129.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.57. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.60 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XYL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.30.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,238 shares of company stock worth $9,130,296. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

