Vancity Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,723 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 6.6% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apple by 9.7% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 91,714 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 34.1% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 18,874 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 24.6% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.59 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.