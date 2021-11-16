Vancity Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. MSCI comprises 2.4% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $19,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

NYSE:MSCI opened at $660.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $635.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.66. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $669.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.12 and a beta of 0.95.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.14.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.