Vancity Investment Management Ltd Purchases 55,150 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,150 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Medical Properties Trust worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 116.67%.

MPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

