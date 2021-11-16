VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,584,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.67% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $85,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Shares of ANGL opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

